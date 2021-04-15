Alleged suspect in west side shooting turns herself into Madison police

MADISON (WKOW) -- A 19-year-old woman has turned herself in to police in connection with a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon on Madison's west side.

Check out more of our crime coverage here.

According to police, Siara Q. Williams was arrested for first-degree attempted homicide, however, she has not yet been formally charged by the district attorney's office.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of Gilbert Road just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, and found a 22-year-old woman with a gunshot wound.

They say their investigation has now revealed the shooting happened after a fight in a vehicle on the street.

The victim had nonlife-threatening injuries.

Steven L. Price Jr., 24, has also been taken into custody in connection with the shooting. Police say they arrested him Tuesday night during a traffic stop in the 300 block of Island Drive. Price was arrested for felony bail jumping and party to a crime first-degree attempted homicide. He has not yet been charged, according to online court records.

Police say everyone knew each other.