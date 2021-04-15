AP sources: Tool behind crackdown on opioids could expire

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has been slow-walking the extension of a legislative order that would keep in place a sweeping tool that’s helped federal agents crack down on drugs chemically similar to fentanyl. That’s according to three people familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press. The people say that in recent weeks the White House and Justice Department leaders have canceled several meetings with officials at the Drug Enforcement Administration to discuss the plan around so-called fentanyl analogues, foreign-made drugs that are similar to the dangerous opioid. Justice officials say they are seeking a seven-month extension while working on a more permanent solution.