Badger women’s hoops adds graduate transfer from Boston

MADISON (WKOW) -- After bringing on former Boston University coach Marisa Moseley to lead the program, Wisconsin women's basketball will add a longtime BU stalwart to the roster as well.

According to a news release from UW Athletics spokesperson Diane Nordstrom, graduate transfer point guard Katie Nelson will be on the Badgers' squad for the upcoming season.

Moseley previously coached Nelson at BU for three years, and had nothing but praise for the senior.

“Katie will be a great addition to our backcourt and help shore up our point guard position. I have no doubt the impact she will make on and off the court here in Madison will be long lasting!” Moseley said in the release.

In three seasons in Boston, Nelson averaged 10.9 points, 3.7 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game.