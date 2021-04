UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WKOW) -- The Badgers women's soccer team rallied in the second half to edge Rutgers 2-1 to advance to the Big Ten Tournament Championship.

Senior Lauren Rice and sophomore Emma Jaskaniec scored in the second half as the Badgers came back from a 1-0 deficit. Jordyn Bloomer made four saves in the victory.

The Badgers (7-3-3) advance to their first title game appearance since 2014. UW will face Iowa on Sunday at 11 a.m. CT.