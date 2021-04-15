Blinken urges nations to add $2B more to UN vaccine program

GENEVA (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has appealed for other countries to inject $2 billion more to a U.N.-backed effort to ship coronavirus vaccines to the world’s poorest countries — at a time when rich countries have seized the lion’s share of them. The United States was co-hosting an online conference Thursday that has brought together presidents, prime ministers and other dignitaries to help buttress the $6.3 billion already raised for the COVAX program. The program has begun donating millions of vaccines to 92 low- and middle-income countries. But the World Health Organization has repeatedly decried a lack of equity in the vaccine rollout, with as countries like the U.S. receiving the vast majority of doses so far.