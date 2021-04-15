Boys & Girls Club of Dane County to hold second COVID-19 vaccination clinic

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County will host a second COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday.

Fitchburg Family Pharmacy and student volunteers from the UW-Madison school of pharmacy will administer doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Everyone 18 years or older is able to get vaccinated at the clinic.

The vaccination clinic will be held Saturday, April 17 at the Taft Street Boys & Girls Club, 2001 Taft Street, Madison, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Those who receive the shot Saturday will return May 8 for their second doses, also at the Taft Street Boys & Girls Club. The clinic will be held during the same times, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.