Brodhead girls volleyball advances to State Championship

BEAVER DAM (WKOW) -- The Brodhead girls volleyball team has advanced to the WIAA Division 2 State Championship for the alternate season. Brodhead took down Royall in four sets in the semifinals.

2020-21 State Girls Alternate Fall Volleyball Tournament

Division 1

Semifinals - Thursday, April 15 at Kettle Moraine

Match-1: #2 Manitowoc Lincoln (16-1) def. #3 Sun Prairie (10-4) 25-17, 25-22, 25-23

Match-2: #1 Appleton North (14-0) def. #4 McFarland (12-3) 25-19, 25-15, 25-19

Final - Saturday, April 17 at Kaukauna H.S.

Match-3: Manitowoc Lincoln (16-1) vs. Appleton North (14-0) - 7 p.m.

Division 2

Semifinals - Thursday, April 15 at Beaver Dam

Match-1: #2 Washburn (17-0) def. #3 St. Mary's Springs (12-2) 14-25, 25-16, 22-25, 25-21, 16-14

Match-2: #1 Brodhead (12-3) vs. #4 Royall (19-3) 31-33,25-16, 25-20, 25-18

Final - Saturday, April 17 at Kaukauna H.S.

Match-3: Washburn (17-0) vs. Brodhead (12-3) - 1 p.m.