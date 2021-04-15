Century-old mahogany stored in Madison, now used for repairs at US Capitol following riot

MADISON (WKOW) -- For decades, bundles of a rare mahogany wood have sat in the storage racks of the U.S. Forest Service's Forest Products Laboratory in Madison.

The rare wood was brought to the Badger State as part of a research project into airplane propeller materials during World War I -- the wood can be traced as far back as 1918 thanks to shipping information still on the boards.

Since then, the boards have sat unused, collecting dust until earlier this year.

After the U.S. Capitol building was the target of rioting and vandalism on January 6, Forest Service's engineer Robert Ross received a phone call for help.

Many artifacts and objects inside the capitol were damaged -- including doors, intricate millwork, moldings, desks and podiums -- while the items themselves were irreplaceable -- the Department of Defense wanted to see what Ross had available in storage to try to make repairs.

So Ross and his crew dug out the 78 mahogany boards. They were shipped to Washington, D.C. in February.

In June, the 3,000-lb stack of lumber will be used to aid in the repair of the U.S. Capitol.

The type of mahogany used in the Capitol is lo longer available. Today, mahogany has protected international conservation status.