Clashes break out at student protest in northern Greek city

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Clashes between small groups of demonstrators and police have broken out in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki, at the end of a march to protest a new law allowing the policing of university campuses. About 7,000 people participated in Thursday’s march, which was initially peaceful. A group of around 100 protesters clashed with riot police towards the end of the demonstration, throwing gasoline bombs while police responded with tear gas and stun grenades. One protester was arrested on suspicion of throwing a gasoline bomb, authorities said. He was taken to hospital after being injured during his arrest, apparently when a gasoline bomb landed nearby, catching both the protester and the riot policeman detaining him.