Cool Thursday then seasonal temperatures through the weekend

MADISON (WKOW) - After a cool midweek, temperatures begin to climb in the coming days.



SET UP

Cool air filters in from Canada on the backside of a departing weather systm that brought cloudy skies and a few showers.

TORNADO DRILL

It is severe weather awareness week in Wisconsin. Later today, there will be a tornado drill in which you should practice where to go if there was a warning.

Get to the lowest level of your house, ideally a basement, get underneath something, cover your head and stay in place for fifteen minutes until the drill ends.

TODAY

No severe weather in the forecast; conditions are too cool and stable for that to occur.

Temperatures stay below average only in the upper 40s this afternoon. However, with a breeze from the northwest, it'll feel even cooler, even with some sunshine returning.

TONIGHT

Partly cloudy skies with temps in the mid 30s.



FRIDAY

Mostly sunny skies finally return allowing temperatures to rise. We'll get around average with highs in the upper 50s.



SATURDAY

Clouds move back in; we'll be partly sunny. Temperatures stay seasonal in the mid 50s and we should be mainly dry with rain staying south of the stateline.



SUNDAY

Partly sunny and pleasant in the upper 50s.



MONDAY

Clouds will increase with rain possibly moving in during the afternoon. Temps stay seasonal in the mid 50s.



Rain is possible at night, too.



TUESDAY

Partly sunny and cooler with isolated mixed showers possible and temps in the mid 40s.



WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny in the low 50s.