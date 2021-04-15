Skip to Content

Daunte Wright, slain by police, known as jokester, young dad

12:15 pm National news from the Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Twenty-year-old Daunte Wright was fatally shot by a police officer in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center  after being pulled over for a minor traffic violation, setting off days of protests. Friends and family say Wright was a skinny, smiling young man who loved making people laugh and who, after becoming a father in his teens, relished the role of doting young dad. He also had talked to a mentor about being careful if he was pulled over by police, given the long history of Black men shot by police during traffic stops.                             

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content