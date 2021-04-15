Defendant flees North Carolina courtroom during lunch break

WILSON, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man who was on trial on attempted murder charges fled a North Carolina courtroom while he was on lunch break. The Wilson Times reports authorities are searching for 31-year-old Deonta Earl Bridgers, who jurors convicted in absentia on Wednesday after he fled. The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office says that prior to his court proceedings, Bridgers was on house arrest without any additional restrictions. Officials say a deputy received a tampering alert from Bridgers’ electronic monitoring device on Tuesday when he failed to return to court from lunch. Deputies began searching for Bridgers and found his monitoring device at a dilapidated house.