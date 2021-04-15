Department of Veterans Affairs works to destigmatize vaccines among minority Veterans

(WKOW) -- The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has been working to encourage hesitant Veterans, especially minority groups of Veterans, to get the COVID-19 vaccine by directly reaching out to them at a local level.

"It's something that we're facing as a nation, unfortunately," said Dr. Kameron Matthews, the VA's Chief Medical Officer. "Communities of color definitely have a history of lack of trust in the health care system in general."

The VA learned through focus groups conducted with minority Veterans before vaccines became available that they would feel more confident getting the vaccine if they heard more about it from a local doctor or community leader. They targeted Veterans who were older than 75 early on and saw success in that.

On Wake Up Wisconsin Weekend, Dr. Matthews discussed their outreach efforts, and what resources are available to veterans to find out more about the COVID-19 vaccine or available appointments through their local VA hospital.

For more information, click here for the website.

"If you need to use the phone, of course, please call your VA," said Dr. Matthews. "You know who to reach out to, your primary care team is ready and willing to help coordinate that appointment for you."