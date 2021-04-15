Doctors: Vaccinations will be critical for children

MADISON (WKOW) -- When more children are able to be vaccinated, medical experts say those vaccinations will be key to ending the pandemic.

Right now, all the major vaccine companies are studying their shots in children 12 and up. Once those trials are completed, they'll move to younger children.

Most children likely won't be authorized to be vaccinated until later this year or early next.

"I think the next few months are actually going to be a little tricky, because we're still well below 50% of the population immunized and then have these more transmissible variants that are circulating," said Dr. Jim Conway professor of pediatrics at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health, and an infectious diseases and vaccine expert at UW Health.

For the time being, only 16 and 17-year-olds can be vaccinated exclusively with Pfizer's shot.

In the meantime, you can encourage your children to do the following: