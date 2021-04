DODGEVILLE (WKOW) -- Dodgeville Police are looking for any information on a missing boy, who was last seen early Thursday morning.

Emery Foust is 13 years old.

According to a Facebook post from the department, he went missing after 1:25 a.m. Thursday, wearing a blue jean jacket, black pants, black shirt and cowboy boots.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Dodgeville police at (608) 935-3238.