Skip to Content

Ex-Minnesota cop faces hearing in shooting of Daunte Wright

12:50 pm Top Stories
Kim Potter

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) — A white former Minnesota police officer faces her first court appearance in the traffic-stop shooting of Black motorist Daunte Wright that has engulfed a small Minneapolis suburb in four straight days of conflict between protesters and police.

Kim Potter is expected to appear via Zoom on Thursday afternoon.

She was charged Wednesday with second-degree manslaughter in what her chief said appeared to be a case of confusing her Taser with her handgun.

Wright's family members, Black community leaders and others are calling for more serious charges. They say there's no excuse for the shooting.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content