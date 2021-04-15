Ex-Minnesota cop faces hearing in shooting of Daunte Wright

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) — A white former Minnesota police officer faces her first court appearance in the traffic-stop shooting of Black motorist Daunte Wright that has engulfed a small Minneapolis suburb in four straight days of conflict between protesters and police.

Kim Potter is expected to appear via Zoom on Thursday afternoon.

She was charged Wednesday with second-degree manslaughter in what her chief said appeared to be a case of confusing her Taser with her handgun.

Wright's family members, Black community leaders and others are calling for more serious charges. They say there's no excuse for the shooting.