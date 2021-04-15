EXPLAINER: Ex-officer on trial for Floyd death won’t testify

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in George Floyd’s death won’t testify in his own defense. Derek Chauvin on Thursday invoked his right to remain silent and leave the burden of proof on the state. It’s a high-stakes decision. Taking the stand could have helped humanize Chauvin to jurors who haven’t heard from him directly at trial. But it also could have opened him up to a devastating cross-examination. In court, without the jury present, defense attorney Eric Nelson and Chauvin agreed it would be an understatement to say they had gone back and forth on the decision.