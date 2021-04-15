France asks citizens to leave Pakistan amid violent protests

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — The French embassy in Pakistan is advising all of its nationals and companies to temporarily leave the country amid violent anti-France protests by supporters of a radical Islamist political party. Thursday’s decision by the French government comes days after violence erupted in Pakistan, killing five Pakistanis. The violence started in reaction to Monday’s arrest of the leader of a radical Islamist political party. Saad Rizvi was arrested for threatening the government to expel the French envoy over the publication in France of depictions of Islam’s Prophet. The French Foreign Ministry says, 400 to 500 French nationals are estimated to live in Pakistan.