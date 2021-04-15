Giannis returns to Bucks after missing 6 games with knee

ATLANTA (AP) — Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has returned to the Milwaukee Bucks’ lineup after missing six games with an ailing left knee. Antetokounmpo rejoined the Bucks as they visited Atlanta to take on the surging Hawks who have won 16 of 21 games since Nate McMillan took over as interim coach. The Bucks went into the game holding down the third spot in the Eastern Conference, 5 1/2 games ahead of the fourth-place Hawks. Milwaukee went 3-3 while their star was sidelined.