Gov. Evers signs bill allowing Wisconsin Pfizer facility to ship nationwide

PLEASANT PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Governor Tony Evers visited Wisconsin's Pfizer facility in Pleasant Prairie Thursday, where he signed a bill allowing the facility to distribute supplies nationwide.

The legislation, now Wisconsin Act 25, creates an optional license that will allow Pfizer to ship their COVID-19 vaccines with associated vaccination kits created by other entities.

Regulations in some other states require this type of licensure in both the shipping and receiving states. This act will allow Pfizer to utilize its Pleasant Prairie facility to ship nationwide.

“The folks at Pfizer have been doing tireless work to get our state and country vaccinated as quickly as possible,” said Gov. Evers. “Their vaccine production and ability to distribute vaccine and other materials nationwide are critical factors in getting shots in arms, saving lives, and putting this pandemic behind us. As a Wisconsin employer and partner in our fight against COVID-19, I was glad to sign this bill to help them get materials to every state in the nation and to tour their facility today to see their good work firsthand.”

The facility in Pleasant Prairie is one of only two facilities nationwide that Pfizer is using to distribute COVID-19 vaccines and, so far, Pfizer has supplied more than 50 million doses across the country.

Pfizer employs 300 people in Wisconsin, including 115 employees in Pleasant Prairie, and continues to grow its employment in the state with the hopes of reaching more than 180 employees at the Pleasant Prairie facility in 2022.