Greek FM travels to Turkey for talks on fraught ties

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Greece’s foreign minister is traveling to Turkey for talks on the two NATO allies’ fraught relationship following a slight easing of tensions. In an indication of the importance attached to the meeting, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias is to meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday as well as his counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu. The visit is the first between the two nations following a tumultuous year. Turkey announced last year that it was opening its western borders, prompting thousands of migrants to gather at entry points to Greece. Tension flared again in the summer over maritime boundaries and energy exploration rights in the eastern Mediterranean, leading to a military buildup in the area.