Green County to begin biweekly vaccine clinics

MONROE (WKOW) -- The Green County Health Department announced Thursday that they will hold COVID-19 vaccine clinics every Wednesday and Friday beginning April 21.

According to a news release from department public health officer RoAnn Warden, the clinics will offer the Moderna vaccine, and scheduling is subject to change based on supply.

The clinic will run from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and 9:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. Fridays. Anyone attending should pre-register here.

Warden said appointments are currently only available to Green County residents.

