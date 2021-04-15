Hesitations and anxieties restarting your social life

(WKOW) -- Pandemic restrictions are loosening because of the increase in COVID-19 vaccine doses, which is leading many to imagine what life will look like.

However, not everyone is eager to pick up where they left off with their social lives.

A wellness expert at UW said it's important to give yourself some time if socializing, or the idea of socializing, is overwhelming.

"Ask people about what they've been up to," explained Christine Whelan. "If you have some awkward pauses, you can, whenever they say something, say things like, tell me more, I'm interested. And the more we can draw other people out, the easier these new social interactions are going to be."

She added you may also have to learn to readjust certain facial expressions because we've gotten used to doing them under masks.