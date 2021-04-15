1 killed, 12 wounded in market explosion in Iraq’s capital

BAGHDAD, Iraq (AP) — An Iraqi military statement says at least one person has been killed and 12 injured in a powerful explosion that rocked east Baghdad. The cause of Thursday’s blast in Baghdad’s Sadr City area was not immediately known. It sent a cloud of black smoke into the sky. The attack occurred one day after a drone struck a northern Iraqi airport. Explosions in the Iraqi capital have become less frequent in the past few years, particularly following the defeat of the Islamic State group in 2017. Twin suicide bombings in January ripped through a busy market in the Iraqi capital, killing more than 30 people and wounding dozens more.