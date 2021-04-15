Locally-produced documentary shares stories of people struggling with addiction

IOWA COUNTY (WKOW) -- A group in Iowa County is trying to educate people about addiction.

The Iowa County Substance Use Prevention Committee put together a documentary called "The Road To Recovery," which highlights the stories of six people who've struggled with addiction.

One of the men profiled, named Levi, says he was hesitant to be part of the project at first, but chose to do it because it's important to relate to others like him.

"The whole process has been like, pretty amazing. And it's a really good feeling to, to know that you're gonna be able to speak for someone who doesn't know how to put into words, what they're going through," Levi told 27 News.

The documentary will be released May 1. Click here to watch the teaser trailer.

The film will also be shown in local schools to spread awareness of addiction.