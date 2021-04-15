Lomira woman pleads guilty in toddler’s death

JUNEAU (WKOW) -- Jamie Hildebrandt pled guilty Thursday to neglecting a child resulting in death, after her three-year-old died in March 2020.

Check out more of our crime coverage here.

According to a news release from the Dodge County District Attorney's office, Hildebrandt told detectives she put her son on the floor in the bathroom after changing his diaper and forgot he was there. She stepped on his stomach after getting out of the shower.

"A pediatrician hired by the medical examiner to assess the case and act as an expert for the State, rendered an opinion that the child was subjected to chronic neglect," district attorney Kurt Klomberg said in the release.

Hildebrandt's mother found the child later that day, unresponsive in a back bedroom.

The court is permitted to apply the maximum sentence of 25 years. Hildebrandt's sentencing hearing is set for July 27.