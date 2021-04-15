Madison Mayor joins others in Midwest to urge Amtrak expansion

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison's Mayor is joining mayors from four other Midwestern cities in urging federal transportation officials to support Amtrak expansion.

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey sent a joint letter to the U.S. Department of Transportation following the company's announcement for expansion in 2035.

The plan includes new routes across the country, with stops in Madison, Eau Claire, and Green Bay. Currently, the closest Amtrak station to Madison is in Columbus, which can be reached by bus service from Madison.

"I'm very excited about the prospect of Amtrak coming to Madison," Mayor Rhodes-Conway said. "And I'm delighted that my fellow mayors are also interested in expanding rail service into our cities."

The letter urges the federal government to prioritize the expansion as part of President Joe Biden's $2 trillion infrastructure plan, which includes $80 billion for Amtrak.