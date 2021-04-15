Maj. Gen. Cedric Wins unanimous pick: VMI’s 1st Black leader

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Maj. Gen. Cedric Wins, who was named interim superintendent of Virginia Military Institute amid a controversy over the school’s ties to the Confederacy, has been unanimously voted to become the first Black man to lead the school. A news release from VMI says the vote was taken Thursday. Wins is a 1985 graduate of VMI. He took over after the resignation of now retired Army Gen. J.H. Binford Peay III. Peay’s ouster followed the publication of a story by The Washington Post which described an “atmosphere of hostility and cultural insensitivity.”