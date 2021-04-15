Middleton Police work to identify suspicious person who threw brick into window, returned months later

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Middleton Police are trying to identify a suspicious person who visited a home on Adler Circle several times over the course of six months.

It started back in October 2020, when police say a man came onto the property twice -- the second time police say he threw a brick into the front window of the residence.

The same person returned to the property on April 1 and was caught on surveillance looking into the living room window.

If you are able to identify this person, please contact Detective Jill Tutaj at the Middleton Police Department at 608-824-7320 or contact the Middleton Police Department at 608-824-7300, Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or on the web at P3TIPS.COM. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive up to $1,000 in cash rewards for tips that lead to an arrest and can remain anonymous.