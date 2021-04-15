US expels Russian diplomats, imposes new round of sanctions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is announcing the expulsion of 10 Russian diplomats and announcing a new round of sanctions against Russia. The moves are in response to interference in last year’s presidential election as well as the hacking last year of federal government agencies. The U.S. for the first time explicitly linked that intrusion to a Russian intelligence service. The sanctions, foreshadowed for weeks by the administration, are the first retaliatory action announced against the Kremlin for the hack, familiarly known as the SolarWinds breach.