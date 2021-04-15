NASA spacecraft leaves mess after grabbing asteroid samples

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A NASA spacecraft left a mess at an asteroid after grabbing a load of rubble last fall for return to Earth. NASA released before and after shots Thursday. The Osiris-Rex spacecraft made one final flyby of asteroid Bennu on April 7, passing within 2 miles. The latest pictures show the disturbance left by October’s sample collection. A depression is visible where Osiris-Rex penetrated the surface, vacuuming up rubble. Boulders were hurled by all the commotion, with one flung an estimated 40 feet. Osiris-Rex will depart Bennu’s vicinity next month and head back to Earth with the precious samples. It’s due to arrive in 2023.