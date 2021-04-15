Nelson raises nearly $264,000 in Senate bid last quarter

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democrat Tom Nelson says he has raised nearly $264,000 in the first three months of the year in his bid for the U.S. Senate, about a quarter of what challenger Alex Lasry brought in over six weeks.

Check out all of our political coverage here.

Nelson, the Outagamie County executive, has cast himself as the financial underdog in the race.

He faces Lasry, a Milwaukee Bucks executive and son of a billionaire, and state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, who is married to a millionaire.

They are all running for the seat currently held by Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, who has yet to say whether he will seek a third term next year.