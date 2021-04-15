NY Philharmonic gives 1st concert with audience in 13 months

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Philharmonic has given its first public performance after of a historic hiatus of more than 13 months caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The orchestra played at the Shed in Hudson Yards, about 2 miles from its under-renovation Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. Conductor Esa-Pekka Salonen welcomed the crowd of 150, spaced in a venue that usually seats about 1,200. Each person was masked and had to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test or vaccination. There was a reduced force of 23 strings — all masked — and no brass or woodwinds for a program that lasted one hour