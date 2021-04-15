Officer whose pat-down missed gun cautioned against rushing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Records show that an Ohio officer who missed a gun during a pat-down of Miles Jackson had been previously encouraged to not rush his job responsibilities, records show. Jackson died Monday after a struggle with officers over the weapon in a hospital room. Police Officer Eric Everhart is with the Westerville Police Department in suburban Columbus. Body camera footage shows Everhart conducting a pat-down on Jackson and asking if he has any weapons. Everhart’s personnel files includes references to supervisors encouraging him to slow down and think things through. A police union official commended Everhart’s actions as professional and compassionate.