Dry weekend before cool, wet start to upcoming week

MADISON (WKOW) - Skies will stay quiet and warmer temperatures will arrive briefly but a cool down along with rain returns to southern Wisconsin.

As we inch closer to the weekend, the forecast is looking pleasant; skies look to remain quiet and temperatures will be seasonal as a high pressure system begins to move in out of the northwest.

This high pressure system is going to help keep moisture associated with another low to our south, but the threat for rain will increase going into the start of next week.

Clouds will increase throughout the day Monday ahead of a cold front that will not only bring the regions next round of rain and cooler temperatures. Temperatures look to drop 10° or so from Monday into Tuesday due to that front.

Despite the north/northwesterly winds sticking around through Wednesday, temperatures look to rebound just slightly Wednesday with warmer temperatures back to more seasonal numbers on Thursday.