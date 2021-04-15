Rocket attack on base in northern Iraq kills Turkish soldier

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s Defense Ministry says rockets targeting a Turkish military base in northern Iraq have killed one soldier and wounded a child in a nearby village. The ministry said in a statement that three rockets were launched toward the base in northern Iraq’s Bashiqa region late on Wednesday. One of them hit the base, while two others hit a village, wounding a child. An armed drone was immediately deployed and other “necessary measures” were taken, the ministry said, without elaborating. The assault on Bashiqa came as a drone attack targeted U.S.-led coalition forces near a northern Iraqi airport, causing a fire that damaged a building. There were no casualties.