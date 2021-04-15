Sanctioned Russian IT company partners with Microsoft, IBM

Six Russian technology companies have been slapped with sanctions by the U.S. Treasury Department for supporting Kremlin intelligence agencies for engaging in “dangerous and disruptive cyber attacks.” But one stands out for its international footprint and partnerships with such IT heavyweights as Microsoft and IBM. Positive Technologies claims more than 2,000 customers in 30 countries. The Treasury Department said its clients also include the FSB, a successor to the KGB that “cultivates and co-opts criminal hackers” who carry out ransomware and phishing attacks. It said the company’s hacker conferences are used as recruiting events for Russian intelligence agencies.