Sarah Sanders raises nearly $5M for Arkansas governor’s race

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders’ campaign says she has raised nearly $5 million over the past three months in her bid to be Arkansas’ next governor. Sanders’ campaign on Thursday announced the figure, which breaks the record for quarterly fundraising in the state. The majority of the money came from out of state donors. More than $1.5 million came from Arkansans. Sanders launched her bid in January and is running against Attorney General Leslie Rutledge in next year’s primary to succeed GOP Gov. Asa Hutchinson. Hutchinson is barred by term limits from seeking reelection.