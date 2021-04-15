SpaceX, NASA give ‘go’ for astronaut launch, 3rd for Dragon

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX has the go-ahead from NASA to launch another crew of astronauts next week. Managers from NASA and Elon Musk’s company on Thursday cleared the Falcon rocket and Dragon capsule for a dawn liftoff next Thursday from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center. The four astronauts will spend six months at the International Space Station, replacing another SpaceX crew that’s close to coming home. Both the rocket and capsule have flown before. SpaceX refurbished both pieces and added safety upgrades.