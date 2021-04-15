Well known State Street store closes after nearly 50 years in business

MADISON (WKOW) -- A long-time staple of State Street in Madison is closing its doors.

The Pipefitter in downtown Madison posted on social media Tuesday, announcing the decision.

The owner said it was nessesary.

"It’s been a difficult year, and we finally had to make the hard decision to close the doors on the Pipefitter legacy," they wrote in the post.

The store sold T-shirts, gifts and smoking equiptment.

The owners said the store served Madison for almost 50 years.