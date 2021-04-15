Sydney man finds snake in lettuce bought at supermarket

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Alex White says he thought he was watching a huge worm writhing in a plastic-wrapped lettuce he’d just brought home from a Sydney supermarket — until a snake tongue flicked. It was a venomous paled-headed snake that authorities say made a 540-mile journey to Sydney from a Toowoomba packing plant wrapped in plastic with a pair of cos lettuces. White bought the lettuces at an inner-city supermarket on Monday evening and rode his bicycle home with salad and snake in his backpack. An animal rescue service captured the snake and the ALDI supermarket is investigating how the dangerous reptile found its way in.