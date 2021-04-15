Tokyo Games: Officials say cancelation, no fans still option

TOKYO (AP) — Two top officials of Japan’s ruling LDP party suggested separately that the Tokyo Olympics could still in for some radical changes. One said they could be canceled, and the other that if they proceed it might be without fans. The speculation comes just a day after Tokyo reached the 100-days-to-go mark. Toshihiro Nikai, the secretary general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said cancelation was still an option with coronavirus cases rising across the country. Taro Kono is the minister in charge of the vaccine rollout in Japan. He suggested that even if the games go on it may be without any fans. Last month organizers banned fans from abroad.