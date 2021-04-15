US expels Russian diplomats, imposes sanctions for hacking

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is expelling 10 Russian diplomats and ordering sanctions against dozens of other people and companies. The retaliatory actions, announced Thursday by President Joe Biden, are to hold the Kremlin accountable for interference in last year’s presidential election and the hacking of federal government agencies. They are the first moves against the Kremlin for the hack, familiarly known as the SolarWinds breach. Russia swiftly denounced the actions and warned of retaliation. The U.S. measures signal a harder line against Russian leader Vladimir Putin, whom President Donald Trump was reluctant to criticize even as his administration pursued its own sanctions.