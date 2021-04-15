Skip to Content

US jobless claims plunge to 576,000, lowest since pandemic

Updated
Last updated today at 8:27 am
7:46 am Top StoriesUnemployment
0429_unemployment
Unemployment claim form. File photo.

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell sharply last week to 576,000, a hopeful sign that layoffs are easing as the economy recovers from the pandemic recession.

Check out all of our unemployment coverage here.

The Labor Department said Thursday that applications plummeted 193,000 from a revised 769,000 a week earlier.

Jobless claims are now down sharply from a peak of 900,000 in early January.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content