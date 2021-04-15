US seeks seizure of Mexican homes linked to drug lord

A U.S. judge has authorized the seizure of real estate in Mexico prosecutors say was purchased by a notorious drug lord wanted for the killing of a federal agent. The forfeiture order against Rafael Caro Quintero was entered Thursday in a New York City court. It identifies five homes in and around Guadalajara that U.S. authorities say were purchased with drug cartel money. They say they’re using diplomatic channels to try to get the order enforced. Quintero remains at large.