Vaccine supply outpacing demand at FEMA vaccination site in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- COVID-19 vaccine supplies at the FEMA vaccination site in Milwaukee are far outpacing demand.

The Wisconsin Center has the capacity to do 4,000 shots a day, but right now, it's doing about 2,000 a day.

Our affiliate, WISN 12 News, asked FEMA and city officials in Milwaukee if the city is at risk of losing the facility if it is not operating at capacity.

Both said the bigger concern is finding a way to get more people into the Wisconsin Center to get a vaccine.