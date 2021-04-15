Who is Weber State? Wildcats looks to challenge top-ranked Badgers

OMAHA (WKOW) -- After a first-round bye in 2021's highly unusual NCAA volleyball tournament, Wisconsin will square off with Weber State Thursday night for a place in the final 16.

The Ogden, Utah-based Big Sky champions sport a 19-1 record, and picked up their first-ever postseason win in program history Wednesday night. They took out MAC champion Bowling Green in four sets, 25-18, 22-25, 25-22, 25-21.

The Wildcats' offense is propelled by undersized outside hitters Dani Nay and Rylin Adams, who stand at 5'9" and 5'10" respectively. But their output goes well past their stature, posting a combined 32 kills Wednesday.

6'4" middle blocker Emma Mangum will have the unenviable task of slowing down the Badgers' Dana Rettke, who posted a jaw-dropping .455 hitting percentage in 15 matches this season. Mangum put up seven blocks Wednesday.

Despite a lack of height outside of the middle blocker group, the Wildcats hung 16 blocks on Bowling Green Wednesday, and averaged a respectable 2.2 blocks per set on the season.

Their mark isn't too far behind Wisconsin's 2.63 blocks per set, and they'll need every block they can get to slow down the Badgers' explosive offense. Wisconsin posted a .342 hitting percentage this season, good for first in the Big Ten and third in the nation.

First serve is 6:00 p.m. Thursday.