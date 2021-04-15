MADISON (WKOW) - During an average year, Wisconsin reports 20 tornadoes that are usually on the weaker side of the Enhanced Fujita Scale.

Tornadoes are no stranger to Wisconsin or the United States in fact, the United States records more tornadoes per year than any other country in the world. According to NOAA, the United States averages around 1000 tornadoes per year with Canada coming in second with around 100 per year.

The reason is because of the United State's geography; cooler air is able to move south and collide with warmer, unstable air from the Gulf of Mexico across flat areas like the Plains. However, the Plains is not the only area in the United States that sees tornadoes - the Midwest, Florida, Dixie Alley and Carolina Alley see tornadoes.

Let's break down Wisconsin's tornado climatology.

It's been roughly 150 days since Wisconsin has issued either a tornado watch or a tornado warning.

But with April half way over, Wisconsin's tornado season has only just begun; based on data, the season begins in April and wraps up sometime in September. However, that does not mean a tornado can not form outside of that timeframe.

June tends to be the month when Wisconsin sees its most tornadoes. While June reports the most tornadoes out of the other months per year, Wisconsin averages 24 tornadoes per year which tend to be on the "weaker" side of the Enhanced Fujita Scale. The term weaker is relative to the strength of EF5 tornadoes.

The last time Wisconsin reported an EF5/F5 tornado was in 1996 when an F5 tornado moved through Oakfield July 18th. While that particular tornado did not cause any fatalities, it was part of a larger outbreak that did lead to one fatality.

The Enhanced Fujita Scale is the way meteorologist measure the strength of a tornado after assessing the damage it's caused. The Enhanced Fujita Scale replaced the Fujita Scale, which was the prior way of measuring tornadoes, on February 1st, 2007.

Most of Wisconsin's tornadoes tend to form between the hours of 3pm and 7pm however, they can form at any time if there is a threat for tornadoes that day. In fact, tornadoes do form even after the sun goes down and those can be even more dangerous since there's no daylight to help track its path.

Not only can tornadoes form at night, they can form in lines of storms as well as when thunderstorms are by themselves. Ideally, a tornado will form when a cell is by itself or a discrete cell. But tornadoes have been known to form in a line of storms or on the northern end of a bookend vortices.

Here's a look at how the 27 News counties compare to each other when it comes to reported tornadoes within their boundaries.

Tornadoes are possible when a severe weather outlook has been issued by the Storm Prediction Center. The categories range from general thunderstorms where there's a very minimal severe weather threat to a high risk when long range, wide spread particularly dangerous storms are possible.

It's important to know what to do when a tornado watch and a tornado warning is issued where you live. During a watch, meteorologists are watching conditions because severe weather may happen. It's during that time that you should make a plan or review your safety plan. When a warning is issued, that's when it's time to go to your safe space and enact your safety plan.

Going to a basement is the safest place you can be however, if your home does not have a basement the next safest place is to go into the most interior room of your home. Here's also a link you can go to that offers where to go if you're outside, at a mall or if you're in a vehicle.

During severe weather it's important to have 27 News on your television as well as to have the 27 StormTrack app download onto your mobile device to receive the latest weather information. During severe weather, the 27 News meteorologists will also live stream coverage on Facebook so make sure you like the 27 News Facebook page for coverage too.