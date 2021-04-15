Wisconsin unemployment held at 3.8% in March

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new report shows Wisconsin's unemployment rate held steady at 3.8% in March, far below the national rate of 6%.

Check out all of our unemployment coverage here.

The state Department of Workforce Development released a report Thursday that found the state added 12,900 total non-farm and 11,100 private-sector jobs from February to March.

Wisconsin is still down 129,000 jobs from March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic seized the state. The state unemployment rate then was 3.3%.