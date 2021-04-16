Skip to Content

1 dead after motorcycles crash near Portage

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) -- Two motorcycles crashed near Portage Thursday night leaving a Medford man dead, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP).

In a news release early Friday morning, WSP said the crash happened at about 8:30 p.m. on I-39 southbound near the Wisconsin 90/94/78 interchange.

Authorities said two motorcycles were traveling together on I-39 when they crashed into one another while going around a curve. They both drove into a ditch.

When emergency crews got there, one of the motorcyclists was unresponsive and CPR was started immediately.

The 45-year-old man died a short time later on the scene.

The other motorcycle operator was treated for minor injuries and released.

The investigation is ongoing. Names of the people involved have not been released.

